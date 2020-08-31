Mobile home park in Desert Hot Springs loses power after transformer fire

News

110 spaces are without power at a mobile home park in Desert Hot Springs.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire Riverside told News Channel 3 that the fire was first reported at around 4:13 p.m. The caller said a transformer near the clubhouse and pool area was on fire and power lines were down.

Emergency services have been called to set-up a cooling center to help residents deal with the heat. The location of the cooling center is still being determined.

Southern California Edison crews are at the scene working to try to energize the lines to provide power.

