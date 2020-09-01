Additional weekly $300 payments coming soon for California’s pandemic unemployed

News

Millions of unemployed people in California will soon get a $300 per week boost to their benefits as part of the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program. That program is part of an executive order signed by President Trump earlier this month.

California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) announced the state’s approval for the money last week, and since then we have received hundreds of questions.

EDD says it will start processing payments beginning the week of September 7.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with a local economist about what this means for the average worker.