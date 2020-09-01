New 15-minute rapid coronavirus testing coming to Coachella Valley

News

It will soon be possible to get tested and learn the results within minutes in the Coachella Valley, thanks to new machines being purchased by the Desert Healthcare District.

The district expects to buy between 12-18 Abbott ID NOW machines, which produce diagnostic results in about 15 minutes. They will be distributed to clinics around the valley including at Desert AIDS Project, Borrego Health and Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo locations.

