Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:35 pm
Published 3:13 pm

Shooting investigation underway in Palm Springs

IMG_4347

The Palm Springs Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in a neighborhood in the northern part of Palm Springs.

Police say a person reported they were being shot at along the 600 block of Gateway Drive, near Eastgate N Road.

Police confirmed that officers did locate evidence of a shooting. At this time, it does not appear that there were any victims.

We have a crew on the way to the scene and will have the latest updates tonight at 5 & 6 p.m. on News Channel 3.

Crime / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply