Shooting investigation underway in Palm Springs

The Palm Springs Police Department is currently investigating a shooting in a neighborhood in the northern part of Palm Springs.

Police say a person reported they were being shot at along the 600 block of Gateway Drive, near Eastgate N Road.

Police confirmed that officers did locate evidence of a shooting. At this time, it does not appear that there were any victims.

Palm Springs police are investigating another shooting in the north end of the city - at the intersection of W Gateway and Eastgate. Close to 15 evidence markers - possibly shell casings - in the street, and police say someone was shot at. We’re live at 5 and 6. @KESQ pic.twitter.com/IySHsFTaoS — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) September 2, 2020

