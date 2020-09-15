The Street Fair at College of the Desert postponed

News

We are learned that the Street Fair at College of the Desert is postponed until further notice.

In the letter it reads " In the interest of public health and safety, and in keeping with recommendations from the County of Riverside Public Health Department, our executive team has determined that the Street Fair will not resume until the College campus is open for students, staff and faculty. As you know, classes have been conducted entirely online since the campus was closed in mid- March under emergency pandemic orders from the Riverside County Public Health Officer."

On Thursday, March 12th, the Riverside County Public Health Officer issued an order restricting public gatherings in an effort to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). As a result, The Street Fair will be canceled through April 30th.