Fire on Snow Creek Canyon in Palm Springs grows to 100 acres

Firefighters are working to contain a vehicle and vegetation fire at the base of a hill on Snow Creek Road in Palm Springs.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a solo vehicle caught on fire on Snow Creek Road at around 2:36 p.m.

A spokesperson for Cal Fire Riverside confirmed at 3 p.m. that the fire was half an acre and is burning at a moderate rate of spread.

By 4 p.m., the fire grew to 100 acres and is burning at a critical rate of spread.

The Palm Springs Fire Department has been called to assist. An aircraft is also on order, according to Cal Fire. A total of 117 firefighters are at the scene with 20 fire engines, 4 air tankers, 2 helicopters, and 4 fire crews.

