Residents under evacuation warning watchful as 3,500 acre Snow Fire continues to grow

The 3,500-acre Snow Fire burning in Palm Springs has already forced the evacuation of the Snowcreek community since it was first sparked Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were able to get 5% containment as of 3 p.m. on Friday.

The fire started at around 2:30 p.m. when a vehicle caught on fire at the base of a hill on Snow Creek. The flames jumped to nearby vegetation and began burning at a critical rate-of-spread.

EVACUATION WARNING: South of Overture Drive. North of Overture Drive. East of Clearwater Way. West of Highway 111.

EVACUATION ORDER: For the entire Snowcreek area. North of Cottonwood Road. Southeast of Snowcreek Road. West of Falls Creek.

EVACUATION POINT: A temporary evacuation point has been established at the James A. Venable Community Center located at 50390 Carmen Avenue in Cabazon.

HELP AVAILABLE: Evacuees needing assistance can call (760) 646-3824

Some residents in the nearby community of Windy Point left last night but have since returned.

"We got everything together that we could, computers and the important stuff and all that. The dogs, we packed up the car and we left for a while," said Lamar Waters, a Windy Point resident.

