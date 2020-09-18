Voter Guide: Kimberly Muzik

News

Occupation: Indian Wells Councilmember

Relevant Experience: Realtor Former Human Resources Manager at Bullock's Member of the Indian Wells Chamber of Commerce

Personal Information: Coachella Valley resident for over 30 years Served on the Board of The Muses for the McCallum Theatre



Muzik was elected in 2016, winning 23% of the vote in a race for three open city council seats. She is the only incumbent running for Indian Wells City Council.

Indian Wells has three open council seats. There are five candidates running to fill the seats.