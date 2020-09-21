California not accepting new unemployment claims

News

California announced it will not accept new unemployment claims for the next two weeks as it works to reduce a backlog and prevent fraud as more than 2 million people are out of work statewide during the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly 600,000 Californians are part of a backlog where their unemployment claims have not been processed by the state's Employment Development Department for more than 21 days, the state said in a news release. There are also 1 million cases where residents received payments but are awaiting a resolution to their modified claims.