Cruz 2 Fitness in Palm Springs hit with a hefty fine; Gym owner seeks answers

A gym in Palm Springs has been slapped with a hefty fine last week for operating indoor.

Aaron Cruz, the owner, says he was only taking clients that had a medical note.

Cruz 2 Fitness in Palm Springs was fined $10,000 for continuing to operate when gyms weren't allowed to. Cruz is trying to appeal the fine but in order to do that he'll have to pay the fee.

