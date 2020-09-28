Body found in the Whitewater River Sunday evening

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department confirmed that a body was found in the Whitewater River off of Highway 111 on Sunday.

According to Sgt. Pecoraro, public information officer for the Sheriff's Department, deputies were first alerted to a call of a possible body in the water at approximately 5:12 p.m.

The Palm Springs Fire Department was called out to assist in what was first a swift water rescue, however, deputies ended up finding a deceased male in the water.

A death investigation was conducted and led deputies to determine that there was no foul play involved in the death. Pecoraro added that the investigation remains active and ongoing. There is no additional information available at this time.

The identity of the deceased male will not be released until next of kin is notified.

