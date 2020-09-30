Indio Police asking for the public’s help locating man missing since Sept. 22

News

The Indio Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding Jessie Mendivel, 33, who has not been heard from since Sept. 22.

Mendivel's aunt told police he sent several text messages on Sept. 22 that sounded like he was distraught.

Medivel is described as a Hispanic male standing at 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He weighs approximately 199 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Police are asking for anyone with information on Mendivel's whereabouts to contact Detective Gutting at (760) 541-4514 or mgutting@indiopd.org. You can also contact Detective Suarez at (760) 541-4340 or esuarez@indiopd.org.

If you would like to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 760-341-STOP or go to www.341stop.com.