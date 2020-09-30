NeighborhoodHeroes: 14-year writes weekly letters to frontline workers

Neighborhood Heroes

14-year old Faith Garza, living in the Coachella Valley, is taking initiative during the coronavirus pandemic to write thank you letters to frontline workers. Her mother Christina Garza said, "In this time she is writing thank you notes to front liners and other medical staff to let them know that we are thinking of them and are very thankful for what they do." Faith is no stranger to kind acts, her mother said she also makes stockings every year for underprivileged kids during the Christmas time.

Faith said, “I wanted to recognize first responders and frontline workers because they are going through a hard time right now.” She has handed out over 100 thank you cards since April to urgent cares and hospitals. She said, “Let them know that we still appreciate them with what we can do.” Faith mentioned she doesn't have any family members who work in healthcare but some of her friends parents do. She added, “Some of my friends parents are actually frontline workers and they have been away from home a lot.” Faith recognized the sacrifice it takes to help others stay safe during the pandemic. Faith said, “When I grow up I want to be in the medical field, especially peds.” Christina mentioned, “There’s just so many ways to reach out and help people and show them that you care and want to be able to recognize the fact that they are keeping us safe.”

Her mother Christina mentioned, “She understands that giving back is better than receiving and that’s what we have tried to raise her to believe.”Faith is no stranger to giving back. Faith created a non-profit organization called Faith's Giving Heart. During Christmas time, she makes and hands out stockings to low income families. Faith expressed her hope in continuing her non-profit journey. She said, “When I’m older I hope to still continue Faith’s Giving Heart and maybe even expand to more holidays so that every kid and family can get something.” Her mother said, “She’s a very selfless girl and I love her for that.”

