WATCH LIVE: Dr. Lucy Jones addresses earthquake swarm in Imperial County

A swarm of small earthquakes hit Southern California's Imperial Valley on Wednesday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Dozens of small earthquakes ranging from 2.5 to 4.9 magnitude happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday near the city of Westmorland, southeast of the Salton Sea. Westmorland is in Imperial Valley, near the California-Mexico border.

At least 45 quakes occurred in the area within 2 1/2 hours, seismologist Lucy Jones said in a tweet. Wednesday's swarm is "one of the largest swarms we have had in the Imperial Valley -- and it is historically the most active swarms in SoCal," Jones said.