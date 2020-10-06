DSUSD parents protest amid concern over in-person learning safety plan

News

A protest was underway Tuesday evening outside the Desert Sands Unified School District, where a group of parents urged district officials to reconsider returning to school.

They said, among other concerns, basic coronavirus safety protocols were not in place in the current plan under consideration by the board.

The protest coincides with the first day Riverside County schools are permitted by the state to reopen without a waiver. The county has been in the red tier for the required two weeks, though new questions were raised Tuesday about how long the region would be able to remain there, based on rising coronavirus metrics.

Rhea Hoffman, an organizer of the protest and concerned DSUSD parent, said the district's in-person learning plan doesn't take into account safety of kids and teachers.

"We want temperature checks. We want mandatory COVID testing for staff," Hoffman said. "We want to make sure there are barriers around student desks as well as teacher desks and masks on all students."

DSUSD tonight is set to discuss their plan for elementary students to return to the classroom in November, and middle and high school students in January.

