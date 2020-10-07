Desert Hot Springs police help surprise autistic man with drive-by birthday celebration

News

Today was Marcos Hernandez's 25th birthday and friends, family, and the Desert Hot Springs police helped make it a day to remember with a surprise drive-by parade and celebration.

Friends and family drove up to Hernandez's home Thursday evening, honking their horns, giving out birthday gifts, and enjoying hot dogs and hamburgers. Desert Hot Springs policers officers also showed to join in on the celebration and chit chat with Hernandez and his family.

"Normally, I prefer a quieter kind of birthday but sometimes having a birthday like this doesn’t hurt," Hernandez said.

Some lowriders also drove up to surprise Hernandez and putting on a show.

Hernandez is a Desert Hot Springs resident who has worked at a local movie theater for the last two years. His older sister says he has high-functioning autism.

His family planned this special drive-by celebration Thursday evening to celebrate Hernandez and help raise money for a dream trip to Japan. According to his older sister, Hernandez never asks for anything for his birthday but this year he asked to go to Tokyo.

Hernandez told News Channel 3 he hopes they are able to raise enough funds to take his whole family.

The family has set-up a fundraiser website to continue to help Hernandez reach his dream destination. Click here to donate.