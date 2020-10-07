Report: 2021 Coachella could be pushed back to October

News

The Coachella Music and Arts Festival could be rescheduled yet again, according to a report by the Rolling Stone.

"Sources who have been in direct communication with AEG and Goldenvoice, the concert-promotion companies that organize the festival, say they have been asked to prepare for a move to the fall," writes Samantha Hissong & Ethan Millman of the Rolling Stone.

The popular festival was rescheduled to take place starting the weekend of October 9, 2020, before being canceled altogether by Riverside County health officials in June due to growing that "COVID-19 could worsen in the fall.”

A spokesperson for the festival's host city Indio told News Channel 3 that they have heard from Goldenvoice regarding any additional delays or cancellations.

Goldenvoice, Coachella's parent company has not sent out confirmed another delay at this time. We have reached to Goldenvoice for further comment.

Coachella is typically held in April but was delayed just a month prior as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread through the United States.

The festival usually attracts upwards of 100,000 people from all over the world over each of the two weekends. The original postponement of the valley's festival season brought a huge hit to the local economy, to the tune of about $700 million, according to the Coachella Valley Economic Partnership.

Download the News Channel 3 app on Apple or Google Play to be alerted on major coronavirus updates and local breaking news.