La Quinta Republican HQ “harvesting” hundreds of ballots, CA authorities order cease and desist of unofficial ballot drop boxes

The California Secretary of State and Department of Justice have sent a cease and desist order to the California Republican Party to remove unofficial ballot drop boxes placed in at least three counties, officials announced in a news conference on Monday.

“These unauthorized drop boxes are a disservice to state and local election administrators who have spent months working on the placement and deployment of official ballot drop boxes,” California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said. Riverside County was not mentioned by name.

At the Republican East Valley Women’s Federated headquarters in La Quinta, president Joy Miedecke said more than 300 ballots had been dropped off at their unofficial drop box Monday. The box was not marked as official, and Meredith said the practice of “ballot harvesting” is legal.

Images of the unofficial boxes showed that some had been labeled as “official,” Padilla explained, adding that his office received reports of the unofficial boxes being deployed by the state Republican Party in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

California state law does not allow for the use of unauthorized vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes. Only county election officials have the authority to oversee drop boxes and ensure that they’re in compliance with the law.

State Republican Party officials argued that what they are doing is no different than so-called ballot harvesting, which allows organizations to collect ballots on behalf of individuals and submit them to election officials.

But Padilla and Becerra disagreed. “Unofficial, unauthorized ballot drop boxes are not permitted bystate law,” Padilla said, who called their use “misleading.”

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, said Monday that his office received “disturbing reports” that some Republican Party officials are not willing to remove the “unofficial” boxes.

For official ballot drop locations in the valley: click here.

