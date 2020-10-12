La Quinta Republicans defend ‘harvesting’ ballots at HQ; CA authorities order cease and desist of unofficial ballot drop boxes

News

The California Secretary of State and Department of Justice have sent a cease and desist order to the California Republican Party to remove unofficial ballot drop boxes placed in at least three counties, officials announced in a news conference on Monday.

“Let me be clear: unofficial, unauthorized ballot drop boxes are not permitted by state law,” California Secretary of State Alex Padilla said.

For official ballot drop locations in the valley: click here.

“There’s nothing to worry about; we know what we’re doing,” said Joy Miedecke, president of the East Valley Republican Women Federated. She’s defending the Republican club’s collection of ballots, which she referred to as legal “ballot harvesting.”

Riverside County was not mentioned by name in state officials’ press conference, and the Republican Headquarters has not received a cease and desist order.

At the Republican East Valley Women’s Federated headquarters in La Quinta, president Joy Miedecke said more than 300 ballots had been dropped off at their unofficial drop box Monday. The box was not marked as official, and Miedecke said “ballot harvesting” is legal.

She plans to continue collecting ballots and deliver them securely to the Riverside County Registrar’s office on a regular basis.

Padilla was specifically addressing unauthorized drop boxes, some misleadingly marked as “official,” deployed by the California Republican Party in Fresno, Los Angeles and Orange counties.

California state law does not allow for the use of unauthorized vote-by-mail ballot drop boxes. Only county election officials have the authority to oversee drop boxes and ensure that they’re in compliance with the law.

“Only official drop boxes can be used to collect your vote,” said California Attorney General Xavier Becerra.

Padilla said California voters’ ballots can be delivered by someone else for them, as long as it’s signed by both parties. “If a voter chooses, it’s up to them to determine who they trust to return their ballot for them if they need that assistance,” he said.

Miedecke said her volunteers and the voter both sign the ballot – and the delivery will be secure.

“Transporting, we will have a guard with the person – two people driving the boxes up, and we’ll be sealing them,” she said. “Your ballot will be secure with us here at Republican Headquarters.”

Elle Kurpiewski with the Democratic Headquarters of the Desert in Cathedral City questioned how safe that process actually is. “If I were to walk in and say, ‘I’m a Democrat; is it okay for me to put my ballot in,’ how do I know, how do I trust that that ballot’s going to really get to Riverside? That’s where the problem comes in.”

State officials said your best bet is to find an official drop box, mail in your vote, or vote in person.

