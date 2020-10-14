CVUSD confirms one staff member has died following COVID-19 outbreak

News

The Coachella Valley Unified School District confirmed to News Channel 3 that a staff member has died, following an outbreak that happened in the district's special education office.

In an email, Coachella Valley Unified School District Superintendent Maria Gandera, Ed.D. confirmed there were a total of 7 people who contracted the virus.

"On October 4, 2020 CVUSD was informed that a staff member in our special education department at the District Office had tested positive for COVID-19. That person was last onsite on October 2, 2020. Contact tracing was immediately initiated and additional staff members that may have been exposed were advised to self-quarantine and get tested," Gandera said.

An employee by the name of Adrian Munoz died after being "on life support in the ICU due to COVID and other health related issues," according to a Facebook post his wife wrote on Tuesday.

According to the post, Munoz was being treated at Desert Regional Medical Center.

Later that day, Munoz' wife posted a heartfelt message to friends that read:

"Today I lost my best friend and husband. I am broken. My heart has been shattered in a million pieces and I don’t even know if God can put it back together. Adrian Munoz I love you so much and miss you more than any one knows."

The school district says that all positive cases have been reported to Riverside County.

"Staff members that were sent for testing have not been back to the office since October 5, 2020. Access to the special education work areas in the District Office has been restricted and the site has been cleaned and disinfected on a regular basis," said Gandera.

Employees who work in special education at the district office are being told to work from home for at least 7 days.

Coming up at 5 p.m. we'll have a live update on this developing story.