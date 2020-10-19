New outdoor dining space in Palm Desert hopes to help out local restaurants

News

The City of Palm Desert has unveiled the Lupine Plaza. This project turned a one-block section of Lupine Lane into an outdoor dining space for restaurants and diners in Palm Desert adjacent to El

Paseo.

This space provides shaded outdoor seating on a first-come, first-serve basis from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Palm Desert restaurants are invited to utilize Lupine Plaza to benefit their businesses.

News Channel 3 is speaking with local businesses about their thoughts on this new space and if they think it will help their business during the pandemic.

According to the City of Palm Desert, Lupine Plaza is the latest component of Unite Palm Desert, which is a city-wide campaign to help

Palm Desert flourish during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

