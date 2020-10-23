Drive-by candlelight vigil being held for murdered Indio woman

News

A vigil is planned Friday evening for Madeleine Gutierrez, 32, who police say was murdered Saturday in Indio.

Friends and family were invited to leave candles, flowers and say a prayer for her and her family – but were asked to wear a mask and remain socially distanced.

Gutierrez leaves behind two boys, according to friends.

Edward Alvarez, 40, of Indio was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged with murder. Alvarez, who is being held at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta in lieu of $1 million bail, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the Banning Justice Center.

Gutierrez's loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page – if you'd like to help: click here.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia is speaking to family and friends – tune in at 10 and 11 p.m. for the story.

According to Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron, officers were sent to the Summer Breeze complex on a report of an assault.

Gutierrez was discovered on the grounds and was pronounced dead a short time later, and Alvarez was questioned and arrested.

The suspect and victim "were acquainted'' according to Guitron, who did not specify the nature of their relationship, or provide a possible motive for the slaying, which was the sixth homicide in Indio this year.

Alvarez was convicted in 2017 of assault causing great bodily injury, a felony. In 2015, he was sentenced to probation following his guilty plea for

false imprisonment and spousal abuse, both misdemeanors, court records show.

He additionally has an unresolved misdemeanor case pending from June involving trespassing and drug-related allegations.