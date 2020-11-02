Decade later, family still seeks answers in murder of Augustine Garcia and Yanize Mora

News

On Tuesday, November 02, 2010 at approximately 6:24 p.m., a vehicle stopped in the 67100 block of Assistencia.

Yanize Mora and Moises Sanudo were introducing their infant son to friends when a vehicle approached and stopped next to them.

The driver of the vehicle asked, “Where you from?” before several gunshots were fired from the vehicle and into the crowd.

Six people were shot by the occupants of the vehicle.

Augustine Garcia (age 20) was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Yanize Mora (16) died at the scene. Daniel Ayala (age 37) was treated for multiple gunshot wounds to his extremities.