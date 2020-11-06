Watch at Noon: National Philanthropy Day in the Desert Virtual Event

News

The Association of Fundraising Professionals present National Philanthropy Day in the Desert, this year as a virtual event, honoring those "with a giving heart" here in the Coachella Valley.

WATCH HERE AT NOON:

Usually a sold-out luncheon, the event this year will present awards to local fundraisers, volunteers and organizations in a virtual video format. Long time NPD Emcee Patrick Evans from KESQ continues in that role via video this year.

The honorees will have an opportunity to acknowledge their awards as well. Honorees include:

Philanthropists - Tim and Carol Rochford

Fundraising Volunteer - Sue Townsley

Philanthropic Foundation - Agua Caliente Band of Indians

Non-Profit Founder - Selby Dunham, Bighorn BAM

Youth - Leo Milmet

Fundraising Professionals - Elizabeth (Liz) Chambers

You can enjoy the event streaming online right here: