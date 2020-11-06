Skip to Content
today at 11:08 am
Published 10:42 am

Watch at Noon: National Philanthropy Day in the Desert Virtual Event

The Association of Fundraising Professionals present National Philanthropy Day in the Desert, this year as a virtual event, honoring those "with a giving heart" here in the Coachella Valley.

WATCH HERE AT NOON:

Usually a sold-out luncheon, the event this year will present awards to local fundraisers, volunteers and organizations in a virtual video format. Long time NPD Emcee Patrick Evans from KESQ continues in that role via video this year.

The honorees will have an opportunity to acknowledge their awards as well. Honorees include:
Philanthropists - Tim and Carol Rochford
Fundraising Volunteer - Sue Townsley
Philanthropic Foundation - Agua Caliente Band of Indians
Non-Profit Founder - Selby Dunham, Bighorn BAM
Youth - Leo Milmet
Fundraising Professionals - Elizabeth (Liz) Chambers

You can enjoy the event streaming online right here:

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

