Police investigation underway in the La Quinta Cove area

News

Riverside County Sheriff's deputies have blocked off a roadway in the La Quinta cove area.

Deputies have taped off Avenida Diaz and Avenida Juarez on Calle Durango.

Details on what's going on remain limited. We are awaiting details from the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Viewers in the area have called and message the newsroom reporting hearing shots in the area.

A helicopter was also circling the area as well but has since gone away.

