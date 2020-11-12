Skip to Content
Thanksgiving travel expected to drop significantly due to coronavirus

Thanksgiving travel is expected to be on the the lighter side this year due to the health and financial concerns brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, according to AAA travel.

Government and health officials are encouraging people to stay home this year in order to protect from spreading the virus.

Because of this, AAA expects a 10 percent drop in holiday travel. This would be the largest one-year decrease since the Great Recession in 2008.

