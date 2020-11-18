Appeal underway after Cal/OSHA fines Riverside County Sheriff’s Department for COVID-19 violations at one of the jails

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has been fined after the Division of Occupational Safety and Health of California (Cal/OSHA) cited the department for multiple COVID-19 violations at the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

Cal/OSHA found five violations at the jail, including two serious violations.

"Employer was cited for not annually reviewing their infection control procedures for ATDs, maintaining training records of employees on occupational exposure to ATDs, implementing an effective written infection control plan, and for not providing annual ATD training to staff," reads the citation list on Cal/OSHA's website.

ATDs refers to Aerosol Transmissible Diseases, which the state defines as diseases that can be transmitted by "infectious particles or droplets through inhalation or direct contact with the mucous membranes of the eyes or respiratory tract."

The department was fined a total of $17,895 for the violations. The citation was issued on Nov. 10, 2020 however, the inspection dates were between April 2, 2020 to Nov. 10, 2020.

According to the Sheriff's Department, County Risk Management is currently in the appeal process with the fines and violations.

Earlier on in the pandemic, the department reported an outbreak of cases at the Byrd Detention Center. On April 2, 2020, Sheriff Chad Bianco announced that there were 22 employees assigned to the jail that had tested positive.

On April 2, the department also announced that Deputy Terrell Young had died after contracting the coronavirus. Young was most recently assigned to the Byrd Detention Center.

Deputy Terrell Young

According to the department, Young became infected after escorting a COVID-19 positive inmate from the Byrd Detention Center to the Riverside University Health System Medical Center in Moreno Valley. Young returned the inmate to his cell at the detention center that same day.

A few weeks later, a judge ruled against the county in a lawsuit alleging that the department was not doing enough to protect inmates from coronavirus. The department was ordered to discuss a coronavirus prevention plan with the Prison Law Group, the inmate advocacy group that brought about the lawsuit.

