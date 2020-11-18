Giving back to Coachella Valley caregivers

News

November is national caregivers month. It's a great time to honor the in-home care workforce nationwide as well as locally.

In-home supportive sources (IHSS) public authority, a branch of Riverside County Department of Public Social Services (DPSS), along with the United Domestic Workers (UDWU) Union, office on aging, and other local agencies, will host two drive-through resource fairs for caregivers who serve the county's older and disabled community.

These frontline heroes are a critical link in fighting this deadly virus and are often not recognized for their hard work. Sometimes they are the only support system available to the 39,215 IHSS recipients they serve in Riverside County.

The pandemic is also putting additional pressures on a workforce already suffering from shortages, especially in the rural and desert communities of our region.