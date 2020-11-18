Sheriff’s Dept. fined for coronavirus violations

News

A California government health agency issued a fine for the Riverside County Sheriff's Dept. for coronavirus violations.

The California Division of Occupational Safety and Health, or Cal/OSHA announced more than $17,000 fine for violations that took place at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

The Sheriff's Dept. was cited for five violations, including two serious violations. County risk management is appealing the fines.

