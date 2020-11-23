Officer-involved shooting reported in Beaumont

News

The Beaumont Police Department confirmed early Monday that one person was shot to death in an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

The department said in a statement officers had been called to the area of Sixth Street and Beaumont Avenue.

The Beaumont Police Department is conducting an investigation in the area of 6th Street and Beaumont Avenue. Please avoid the area. Updates will be posted as they become available. There is no danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/VUIoSEynCM — Beaumont Police Dept (@BeaumontCA_PD) November 23, 2020

The agency then announced the shooting at 9:30 p.m.

Authorities said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department did not immediately release other details on what led up to the incident.

There was no word on the suspect's name. The department said there were no outstanding suspects and no officers were injured. A full press release was expected to be released by the department Monday morning.

