Skip to Content
News
By
today at 5:54 am
Published 5:43 am

Officer-involved shooting reported in Beaumont

11-23 BEAUMONT OIS

The Beaumont Police Department confirmed early Monday that one person was shot to death in an officer-involved shooting Sunday.

The department said in a statement officers had been called to the area of Sixth Street and Beaumont Avenue.

The agency then announced the shooting at 9:30 p.m.

Authorities said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The department did not immediately release other details on what led up to the incident.

There was no word on the suspect's name. The department said there were no outstanding suspects and no officers were injured. A full press release was expected to be released by the department Monday morning.

Stay with KESQ News Channel 3 for updates as we find out new information.

Crime / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jeff Stahl

You can watch Jeff every weekday morning on News Channel 3 in the Morning and News Channel 3 at Noon. Learn more about Jeff here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content