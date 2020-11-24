One person dead, another injured after crash sparks vehicle fire in Thermal

News

One person is dead, another was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash caused a vehicle fire in Thermal Tuesday evening.

A California Highway Patrol officer at the scene told News Channel 3's Taban Sharifi that officers arrived and found one vehicle on fire with the driver trapped inside. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation but a witness told CHP that the white pick-up truck was driving erratically, ending up driving the wrong way before colliding head-on with the second vehicle, an SUV.

The vehicles were located near the intersection of Grapefruit and 60th Avenue shortly before 5:25 p.m.

According to Cal Fire, crews were called to the area at approximately 5:23 p.m. and found a single-vehicle fully involved in flames.

A woman in the second vehicle suffered a broken leg. She was taken to Desert Regional and was alert and conscious.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.