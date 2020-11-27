Firefighters hiking to rescue person on Bear Creek Oasis Trail in La Quinta

News

Cal Fire crews are working to rescue a hiker injured in a remote area of the Bear Creek Oasis Trail in La Quinta.

The report came in at approximately 10:51 a.m.

There was no word on what kind of injury the hiker suffered but Cal Fire did confirm that they were about 6.5 miles from the trailhead.

Firefighters are currently hiking to the victims location, according to Cal Fire.

This is the second day in a row where Cal Fire crews were called out to rescue an injured hiker on a local trail.

On Thanksgiving, a hiker was pronounced dead after suffering injuries while on a on a trail on the east end of Mecca.

