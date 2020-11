News

Coronavirus testing is in high demand all across the Coachella Valley.

The City of Rancho Mirage and Curative are now opening a New No-Cost COVID-19 Testing Site at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory West Parking Lot on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking to the city about this new testing method they will be offering and how this will impact the future of testing throughout the county.