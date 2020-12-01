Health care workers and long-term care facility residents should get Covid-19 vaccine first, CDC recommends

News

Vaccine advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Tuesday recommended the first available doses of coronavirus vaccines be given to frontline health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

“It’s comforting to know that there is a prevention on the horizon,” said Floyd Rhoades, owner of Vista Cove at Rancho Mirage, a memory care facility for the elderly. He says it’s a relief to hear his patients and healthcare workers could be some of the first to be vaccinated.

“There’s kind of a light at the end of the tunnel and it’s no longer a train coming at you,” Rhoades said. “I would say they’re excited; they’re very pleased.”

In May, Vista Cove was the site of an outbreak in which 17 caregivers and 28 residents tested positive. “Nobody went to the hospital and nobody passed away, but that particular demographic is at high risk of course,” he said.

Nationally, nursing homes have been disproportionately affected. Care facilities account for 8 percent of coronavirus cases, but more than 40 percent of all deaths.

“Intimate environment; we’e kept social distancing as much as possible but its very difficult to do,” said Rhoades, who added the vaccine won’t come without concerns. “I’m more concerned about the people who are not going to be willing to take it than of the side effects.”

He says employees against taking it could be putting their jobs in jeopardy. “They have the right not to take it and we have to decide whether it’s safe for them to work in the facility if they are not willing to take the vaccines.”

And while it’s providing a glimmer of hope, Rhoades said he knows a vaccine isn’t a cure-all, at least not right away. “We’re going to have to wait and see what the reactions are to the vaccine, how effective it really is when it’s administered to thousands of people.”

Vista Cove has been coordinating with county officials for how the vaccine will be administered. There’s now a partnership with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies who Rhoades said will come onsite and vaccinate people at the facility. For now, it’s just a matter of waiting for FDA emergency approval.