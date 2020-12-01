More help on the way for small businesses

News

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit small businesses significantly this year, presenting challenges to the businesses, employees and owners. According to an August Small Business Majority survey, data found that 44% of small businesses are at risk of shutting down.

To assist those businesses, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday the state will offer temporary tax relief and $500 million in aid to small businesses impacted by COVID-19 restrictions.

In partnership with the Legislature, California will provide up to $500 million in COVID-19 relief funds. The state will provide $25,000 each in grants to small businesses, non-profits and cultural institutions in need. The program will act as a bridge until California officials can take further actions with the Legislature in January 2021.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking with local businesses about the challenges they are facing and how this aid could give them relief in a troubling time.