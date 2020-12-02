Cathedral City police conducting investigation inside Ramon Plaza

News

Cathedral City Police officers are conducting an investigation at a parking lot inside the Cathedral City Liqour / ACE Rent-A-Car business area off of Ramon Road.

Police appear to be investigating a vehicle in the parking lot. A vehicle in front of the store has markers around and a broken back window.

Police have not confirmed any information on this investigation at this time, however, one witness said they heard around 10 to 20 gunshots in the area at approximately 1:30 p.m.

We are awaiting more information from the Cathedral City Police Department.

