Officials unveil memorial renderings honoring the victims of 2015 San Bernardino terrorist attack

Today marks five years since a terrorist attack at the Inland Regional Center in San Bernardino took the lives of 14 people and injured 22. Officials are holding a ceremony this afternoon to honor the victims.

The county will also be unveiling the concept renderings for the "Curtain of Courage" memorial which further pays tribute to 14 people.





























In addition, coming up tonight at 6 p.m., News Channel 3's John White will have an in-depth look back at the events of that day with former San Bernardino Chief of Police Jarrod Burguan.

Get his thoughts on how his department responded to this mass shooting at a holiday party for the San Bernardino Department of Public Health at the Inland Regional Center.

"Attack on San Bernardino: 5 Years Later" airs Wednesday night on News Channel 3 Live at 6:00 p.m.