First responders have been called to a small plane crash at Palm Springs International Airport Friday afternoon.

According to Ian Gregor, spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration, the single-engine Cessna 172 crashed on the runway while departing from Palm Springs International Airport at 2:10 p.m

The Palm Springs Fire Department confirmed that one person suffered major injuries and has been transported to the hospital. There were no further details on their condition at this time.

The FAA confirmed that the pilot was the only person on board. The pilot's identity was not available at this time.

ALERT- units are on the scene of a small aircraft crash. 1 passenger with major injuries, the patient has been extricated and transported to a local hospital. pic.twitter.com/zcyMhdPXEP — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) December 4, 2020

A passenger aboard a plane set to land in Palm Springs told News Channel 3's Karen Devine that their plane was diverted to Ontario International Airport as Palm Springs International Airport was closed until 6 p.m.

The FAA and NTSB will investigate the crash. The NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident, according to Gregor.

