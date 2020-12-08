Local nurses share thoughts on being the first to get COVID-19 vaccine

News

According to Governor Gavin Newsom, California is expected to receive 327,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine by mid-December. He also said on Monday, the state will get another round of vaccines about three weeks after the first round.

Some of the first people to recieve these vaccine will be nurses and other healthcare workers.

News Channel 3 is speaking with some local nurses on their thoughts about being amongst the first to get the vaccine. Also, how this will impact them and their work conditions.

Tune in tonight at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on KESQ News Channel 3 for the full report.