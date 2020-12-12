View CSUSB Palm Desert’s 2020 virtual graduation ceremonies

News

Saturday is Cal State San Bernardino's first virtual graduation ceremony of the year. The June 2020 ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic so those students are included in the December 2020 virtual ceremony.

The ceremonies will be at:

8 a.m. – College of Social and Behavioral Sciences with 411 undergraduates and 15 graduate students expected to participate.

10 a.m. – College of Arts & Letters, College of Education with 197 undergraduates, 52 graduate students and eight doctoral students expected to participate.

Noon – Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration with 220 undergraduate and 62 graduate students expected to participate.

2 p.m. – College of Natural Sciences with 261 undergraduates and 11 graduate students expected to participate.

Each ceremony will feature a speech by CSUSB President Tomás Morales, Provost Shari McMahan and the dean of that particular college.

To view these ceremonies visit: https://www.csusb.edu/commencement

According to CSUSB, graduates who participate in the virtual ceremonies Saturday, December 12 will also be invited to participate in-person when the university returns to that format.

