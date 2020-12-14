How Riverside County prepares for COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan?

News

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines from West Michigan are already here in California.

Riverside County could receive more than 14,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine as soon as Tuesday, county health officials revealed on Friday.

Although health officials say it won't be a cure-all right away, it could help as county and state ICU capacities are pushed to the limit.

News Channel 3's Dani Romero will be talking to the county about how these doses of vaccines will be administered to health care workers once they arrive.