Nearly 1M Californians could lose benefits day after Christmas if Congress doesn’t pass coronavirus relief bill
The wait for the COVID-19 vaccine is reaching the finish line - but so are unemployment benefits for millions of Americans.
Unless Congress acts fast, nearly one million Californians will suddenly lose their unemployment benefits on the day after Christmas - casting yet another bleak shadow over the 2020 holiday season.
Benefits will end abruptly on Dec. 26 for workers getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and a 13-week extension of benefits - the lifelines known as "PUA" and "PEUC."
However, those on "regular state unemployment" won't face these cutoffs - at least not yet.
For more information on EDD benefits, Click Here.
Comments