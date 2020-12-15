Nearly 1M Californians could lose benefits day after Christmas if Congress doesn’t pass coronavirus relief bill

News

The wait for the COVID-19 vaccine is reaching the finish line - but so are unemployment benefits for millions of Americans.

Unless Congress acts fast, nearly one million Californians will suddenly lose their unemployment benefits on the day after Christmas - casting yet another bleak shadow over the 2020 holiday season.

Benefits will end abruptly on Dec. 26 for workers getting Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and a 13-week extension of benefits - the lifelines known as "PUA" and "PEUC."

However, those on "regular state unemployment" won't face these cutoffs - at least not yet.

