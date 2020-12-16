I-10 eastbound lanes blocked by deadly collision

News

Police and firefighters were at the scene of a deadly freeway collision that shut down all eastbound traffic lanes west of Palm Springs.

The collision was on Interstate 10 in Cabazon in the eastbound lanes just west of Haugen Lehmann Way.

CalFire says a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at 3:30 a.m.

Further details on the victim were not immediately known.

The freeway's eastbound lanes were completely shut down about a mile west toward the Morongo Casino.

Police said the eastbound 10 lanes would remain shut down until approximately 6:30 a.m.

Some traffic was set to be diverted to the frontage road.

