Record Alley at the Westfield Mall shutting down at the end of January

The Record Alley inside the Westfield Mall in Palm Desert will be shutting its doors after over four decades in business.

The store's owner, Jim Stephens, made the announcement Tuesday on Facebook. The Record Alley will be permanently closing its doors at end of January.

In the meantime, the store will have a 50% off sale starting on December 28.

Stephens told News Channel 3 that a number of issues played a role in the store's closure, including health concerns.

"My wife has immune issues to start with b/c she is on biologic infusions so we can't work the store anymore. She can't take a chance getting COVID," Stephens wrote.

Stephens said that another issue about payments to the mall.

"A main issue is that we were closed down for 4 months & the mall wants us to pay up for those months. I tried to reason with them but they are being very stubborn. I'll just leave it at that," Stephens wrote.

The store, which first opened its doors in 1978, offered an increasingly rare throwback to the record store days. Offering vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, DVDs, Blu-Rays, and various vintage and modern music and entertainment merchandise.

Stephens notes that it has been harder and harder to get vinyl collections for the store.

"I used to buy large collections on a regular basis but the past few years have been pretty dry, especially this one," Stephens said. "I really wanted to make it to our 50th year but it's just become too difficult."

Not all hope is lost, however, although you won't be able to peruse the store, searching through the impressive movie, vinyl, and cassette collection the store had to offer, Stephens did say they will still keep their website up and will continue to buy records & CDs to sell online.

The Stephens are also hoping to build up their housesitting business in the future.

We've reached out to representatives for the Westfield Mall for further comment, stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.