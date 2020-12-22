City of Palm Desert offers forgivable loans to help small businesses

News

The city council authorized a repurposing of city funds to create the Unite Palm Desert Emergency Business Relief loan program. The move makes an additional $500,000 available to its local businesses affected by recent COVID-related closures.

Up to 100 of the forgivable loans will be made in $5,000 increments, according to the city.

There are some restrictions to qualifications, namely, it's only available for businesses facing closure due to the recent stay-at-home order.

According to the city, businesses on that list include restaurants (no outdoor dining), personal care services (hair and nail salons), car washes, animal grooming facilities, body piercing shops, massage therapy, electrologists, estheticians, skincare, and tattoo shops.