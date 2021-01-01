First valley baby of 2021 born at Desert Regional to emergency room nurse & firefighter

News

The first baby of 2021 to be born in the Coachella Valley was delivered overnight at Desert Regional Medical Center on New Year's Day.

Reagan Hinz was born at 2:48 Friday morning. She weighs 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 18 inches long.

The baby's mother, Kristie Hinz, has been a trauma nurse with Desert Regional Medical Center's emergency department for 11 years. Her father, Mason Hinz, is a firefighter with Cathedral City Fire Dept.

This is their first child together.