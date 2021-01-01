Skip to Content
First valley baby of 2021 born at Desert Regional to emergency room nurse & firefighter

The first baby of 2021 to be born in the Coachella Valley was delivered overnight at Desert Regional Medical Center on New Year's Day.

Reagan Hinz was born at 2:48 Friday morning. She weighs 6 pounds, 6 ounces, and was 18 inches long.

The baby's mother, Kristie Hinz, has been a trauma nurse with Desert Regional Medical Center's emergency department for 11 years. Her father, Mason Hinz, is a firefighter with Cathedral City Fire Dept.

This is their first child together.

