How to safely quarantine after holiday travel

Nearly 17 million people flew throughout the country this holiday season, and many more than that traveled in other ways.

As a result, many are starting the new year under the advice to quarantine – so what are the best practices?

Stay home except to get medical care

Do not go to work, school, or public areas.

Stay home until at least 10 days have passed after the date of your last positive COVID Test and at least 3 days after you have recovered. Recovery means that your fever is gone for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and your respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) have improved.

If you must leave home to get medical care, do not use public transportation. Use a personal vehicle if possible. If you cannot drive yourself, keep as much distance as possible between you and the driver, leave the windows down and wear a mask if possible. If you do not have a mask, wear a cloth face cover.

If possible, arrange for food and other necessities to be left at your door. If you need help finding social services, essential items like food and medicines call 2-1-1.

Separate yourself from other people in your home

Stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home as much as possible. It is particularly important to stay away from people who are at higher risk of serious illness.

Use a separate bathroom. If this is not possible, clean the bathroom after use

Stay at least 6 feet from others.