How to safely quarantine after holiday travel
Nearly 17 million people flew throughout the country this holiday season, and many more than that traveled in other ways.
As a result, many are starting the new year under the advice to quarantine – so what are the best practices?
Stay home except to get medical care
- Do not go to work, school, or public areas.
- Stay home until at least 10 days have passed after the date of your last positive COVID Test and at least 3 days after you have recovered. Recovery means that your fever is gone for 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medications and your respiratory symptoms (e.g. cough, shortness of breath) have improved.
- If you must leave home to get medical care, do not use public transportation. Use a personal vehicle if possible. If you cannot drive yourself, keep as much distance as possible between you and the driver, leave the windows down and wear a mask if possible. If you do not have a mask, wear a cloth face cover.
- If possible, arrange for food and other necessities to be left at your door. If you need help finding social services, essential items like food and medicines call 2-1-1.
Separate yourself from other people in your home
- Stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home as much as possible. It is particularly important to stay away from people who are at higher risk of serious illness.
- Use a separate bathroom. If this is not possible, clean the bathroom after use
Stay at least 6 feet from others.
- Open windows, use a fan or an air conditioner in shared spaces in the home, if possible, to ensure good airflow.
- Do not allow visitors and limit the number of people in your home.
- Do not handle pets or other animals.
- Do not prepare or serve food to others. unless no one else is available. Hands should be washed and gloves should be worn. (if available)
- Wear a facemask or cloth face cover when you are around others
- You should wear a facemask or cloth face cover when you are around other people (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) or pets and before you enter a hospital or doctor’s office. If you do not have a mask, wear a cloth face cover. Note, a mask or cloth face cover should not be placed on anyone who has trouble breathing or is unable to remove it without assistance.
- If you are not able to wear a facemask or cloth face cover, then people who live with you should not be in the same room with you. If they must enter your room, they should wear a facemask. After leaving your room, they should immediately wash their hands, then remove and dispose of their disposable face cover or cloth coverage, and wash their hands again.
- Use masks and face covers with caution with children. Infants and children under 2 should not wear cloth face coverings. Those between the ages of 2 and 8 should use them but under adult supervision to ensure that the child can breathe safely and avoid choking or suffocation.
Comments