Mild and above average in the 70s through the week

Monday, Palm Springs Airport recorded a high temperature of 72°. The average for this time of year is 68°.

This afternoon, a ridge of high pressure is building and that will keep temperatures warmer than normal and warmer than yesterday. Expect temperatures across the Coachella Valley to be in the mid 70s.

Areas west will be cooler in the 60s. There is a High Surf Advisory for Orange County and San Diego County beaches through 6 p.m. Saturday. For Orange County beaches surf 3-5 ft. with local sets to 7 ft. For San Diego County beaches surf will be 4-7 ft. with local sets to 10 ft. Highest surf expected Wednesday and then again Friday and Saturday.

Through the week several systems will pass by to the north and bring rain, snow, and wind to Northern California. In Southern California, we will just see some additional cloud cover with these passing systems.

Temperatures will continue to stay in the 70s through the week. Overall a mild, comfortable, above average week ahead!