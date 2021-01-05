Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:30 am

Palm Springs AIDS survivor pushes for HIV-positive inclusion in Covid-19 vaccine trials

After initially being denied from participating in a Covid-19 vaccine trial, AIDS advocate and survivor Jeff Taylor of Palm Springs is pushing for greater inclusion of HIV-positive people in vaccination research.

Taylor says he was told he couldn't join a private clinical trial in Banning contracted by Moderna. After working with other advocates on the national scale, he said people with HIV are now being included.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has the story tonight at 6 p.m.

Coronavirus / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content