Palm Springs AIDS survivor pushes for HIV-positive inclusion in Covid-19 vaccine trials

After initially being denied from participating in a Covid-19 vaccine trial, AIDS advocate and survivor Jeff Taylor of Palm Springs is pushing for greater inclusion of HIV-positive people in vaccination research.

Taylor says he was told he couldn't join a private clinical trial in Banning contracted by Moderna. After working with other advocates on the national scale, he said people with HIV are now being included.

