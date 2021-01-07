Skip to Content
News
By
today at 7:36 pm
Published 6:56 pm

Family of local Capitol Police officer who protected Congress from pro-Trump mob speaks out

We are hearing from the family of a Coachella man who is serving as a Capitol Police officer in Washington, D.C. following Wednesday's violent riot.

Juan Lopez, a former Coachella Valley High School and UC Riverside graduate, was on the frontlines when a pro-Trump mob breeched the Capitol.

Lopez was priased by Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz for protecting him and other members of Congress from the attacks, which left four people dead, including a woman who was shot in the chest.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has the story tonight at 10 and 11 p.m.

Jake Ingrassia

Joining News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 as a reporter, Jake is excited to be launching his broadcasting career here in the desert. Learn more about Jake here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content