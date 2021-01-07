Family of local Capitol Police officer who protected Congress from pro-Trump mob speaks out

News

We are hearing from the family of a Coachella man who is serving as a Capitol Police officer in Washington, D.C. following Wednesday's violent riot.

Juan Lopez, a former Coachella Valley High School and UC Riverside graduate, was on the frontlines when a pro-Trump mob breeched the Capitol.

Lopez was priased by Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz for protecting him and other members of Congress from the attacks, which left four people dead, including a woman who was shot in the chest.

